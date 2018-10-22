3 shot on I-57 in Calumet Park, NB lanes closed at 127th St.

CALUMET PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
All northbound lanes of I-57 are closed at 127th Street after three people were shot on the expressway Monday night.

Illinois State Police said the shooting happened near 123rd Street, but traffic is being routed off the expressway at 127th Street.

State police said all three victims were male and were taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The exact circumstances of the shooting are not yet known, but police said it happened in the northbound lanes. The victims' vehicle crashed into a pole after the shooting.

Police have not said how long the lanes will be closed for their investigation.
