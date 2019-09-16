3 women robbed at gunpoint in South Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three women were robbed by a masked man armed with a handgun in the South Loop Sunday night, Chicago police said.The women were standing on the sidewalk in the 800-block of South Wabash Avenue when police said they were approached by the suspect wearing a white mask.The robber took out a handgun and demanded property from the three women, police said. The women complied and the suspect fled southbound.The three women were not injured. Area Central detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.