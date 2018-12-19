3 wounded in West Side shooting

Three people were wounded in a shooting on the West Side Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.Police responded to the report of the shooting at about 7:23 a.m. in the 400-block of North Hamlin Avenue.One person was wounded in the chest and transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said. Another person was wounded in the shoulder and transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition and a third person suffered a graze wound and was treated on the scene.More information on the victims was not immediately available. Circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.