3 years later, search continues for missing Gary woman Diamond Bynum, nephew King Walker

EMBED </>More Videos

The disappearance of Diamond Bynum and King Wakler is still a mystery. (WLS)

GARY, Ind. (WLS) --
A northwest Indiana family continues to ask the public for help in trying to find a developmentally disabled woman and her young nephew who went missing three years ago.

The disappearance of Diamond Bynum, who was 21 when she went missing on July 25, 2015, and her then-2-year-old nephew, King Walker, is still a mystery.

Their family and friends said they have not lost hope. On Saturday, they gathered on Matthew Street in Gary's Brunswick neighborhood at the home where the two were last seen.

"It just so hard for us to keep going through the same thing over, and over and over again," said La Shann Walker, Diamond's mother.

This year, they would have been celebrating King's fifth birthday.

Diamond Bynum, 21, (left) and King Walker, 2, (right)



"I was just supposed to protect him and I deal with it every day," said Ariana Walker, King's mother. "I don't know how to move forward from it. I don't know how to be okay. It's a constant, constant battle every day."

Family believe that Bynum may have taken her nephew on a walk and got lost.

Their disappearance prompted a massive search with flyers and search dogs going through abandoned homes and dense areas.

But despite all efforts both Bynum and Walker have still not been found.

"We haven't gotten any answers and ... we don't know what else to do," La Shann Walker said. "We're trying to keep the faith and believe that the lord is going to bring them home."

Search efforts have not stopped. Bynum's mother said she hopes to put a billboard up with their photos and working on getting an age progression image of what they might look like now.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing personmissing childrenGaryIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Gary police seek man for questioning in missing persons case
Police expand search for missing Gary woman, nephew
Search continues for missing Gary woman, 2-year-old nephew
Possible sighting of missing Gary woman reported
Search underway for missing Gary woman and nephew
Search continues for missing woman with special needs in Gary
Special needs woman and nephew missing from Gary
Top Stories
Body found in Lake Michigan identified as missing sailor Jon Santarelli
Man, 50, hospitalized after falling off jet ski into Lake Michigan
Girl, 3, in critical condition after being struck by motorcycle in Lincolnwood
PAWS Chicago waives adoption fees this weekend
Man shot to death on Dan Ryan Expressway
Skokie police investigate shooting in bank parking lot
Prankster put a Putin portrait in Colorado's state Capitol where Trump's would be
'Hot Water Challenge' leaves Ind. teen severely burned
Show More
Fiesta del Sol continues in Pilsen
Orca whale carries dead calf for days off Canadian coast
American Airlines to include free carry-on luggage with 'basic economy' tickets
How you can help Calif. wildfire victims
More News