Diamond Bynum, 21, (left) and King Walker, 2, (right)

A northwest Indiana family continues to ask the public for help in trying to find a developmentally disabled woman and her young nephew who went missing three years ago.The disappearance of Diamond Bynum, who was 21 when she went missing on July 25, 2015, and her then-2-year-old nephew, King Walker, is still a mystery.Their family and friends said they have not lost hope. On Saturday, they gathered on Matthew Street in Gary's Brunswick neighborhood at the home where the two were last seen."It just so hard for us to keep going through the same thing over, and over and over again," said La Shann Walker, Diamond's mother.This year, they would have been celebrating King's fifth birthday."I was just supposed to protect him and I deal with it every day," said Ariana Walker, King's mother. "I don't know how to move forward from it. I don't know how to be okay. It's a constant, constant battle every day."Family believe that Bynum may have taken her nephew on a walk and got lost.Their disappearance prompted a massive search with flyers and search dogs going through abandoned homes and dense areas.But despite all efforts both Bynum and Walker have still not been found."We haven't gotten any answers and ... we don't know what else to do," La Shann Walker said. "We're trying to keep the faith and believe that the lord is going to bring them home."Search efforts have not stopped. Bynum's mother said she hopes to put a billboard up with their photos and working on getting an age progression image of what they might look like now.