Four people are in custody Thursday after leading police on a chase along the Eisenhower Expressway from the East Garfield Park neighborhood to west suburban Westchester.Someone flagged down officers about 9:50 a.m. in the 100 block of South Springfield Avenue to report seeing a group of armed men in a tan colored car going around and robbing people, according to Chicago police.Officers observed a tan, 4-door Buick that matched the witness' description and attempted to pull it over. The suspects took off and drove onto I-290, police said.During the chase, the officers learned from dispatch that the car they were pursuing was wanted for involvement in robberies earlier in the day in the 25th District, police said. The driver lost control of the car and crashed near Mannheim Road and I-290 near Westchester.Four men were arrested and questioned by detectives, police said. Two 9 mm handguns were recovered.Police later learned that the car involved in this incident had been stolen during an armed carjacking in Maywood.Charges for all four men were pending.