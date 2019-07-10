4 charged after stolen car crashes on Near South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people have been arrested and charged after police said they crashed a stolen Pontiac into several cars Tuesday night.

The crash occurred just before midnight in the 2600-block of South Michigan Avenue, police said.

Police said the Pontiac was speeding when it rear-ended an Infiniti and then spun out and hit two parked cars.

Five people inside the Pontiac fled the scene and four of them were taken into custody trying to hide inside the nearby Marriott Hotel. Police are searching for a fifth person.

The five people inside the Infiniti were not injured. It all apparently started when the men in the Infiniti thought the people in the Pontiac were going to shoot at them.

Jorge Perez, 19, Martin Perez, 21, Javier Ramirez, 28, all from Oak Lawn, have each been charged with one count of misdemeanor criminal trespass to vehicles. A 17-year-old boy was also charged with one count of misdemeanor criminal trespass to vehicles.
