4 killed, 1 critically injured in apartment shooting on Chicago's Northwest Side: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people are dead and one woman is in critical condition after a shooting at an apartment building on Chicago's Northwest Side, according to police.Chicago police responded to a shooting at around 5:30 p.m. in the Dunning neighborhood near the 6700 block of W. Irving Park Road.CPD First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio said a 67-year-old retired construction worker walked into his neighbor's apartment and fatally shot four people having dinner.Riccio said the shooter then exited the apartment and went to the third floor of the building, where he shot another woman. The woman remains in critical condition at this time.Riccio said the gunman has lived in the apartment building for about 15 years.Some residents who live in the apartment complex said they've had issues with the shooter before, according to Riccio. Police said they don't know the man's motive at this time.Riccio said the shooting was targeted.Area North Detectives are investigating, and a weapon was recovered from the scene, police said.