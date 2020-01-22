4 killed after plane crashes, catches fire near Corona Municipal Airport, authorities say

CORONA, Calif. -- Four people were killed when a plane crashed near Corona Municipal Airport Wednesday, sparking a small vegetation fire.

The aircraft crashed on the east side of the airport, according to the Corona Police Department. Officers responded to the incident around 12:11 p.m. and discovered the plane engulfed in flames which spread to nearby brush. Officials said the plane was carrying about 80 gallons of fuel.

EMBED More News Videos

Plane carrying unknown number of passengers crashes, catches fire near Corona Airport



Details on what led up to the crash were not available.

The airport was closed as crews continued to assess the damage. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.



DEVELOPING: This story will updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coronalos angeles countyriverside countyairport newsplane crash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Snow starts tonight, several inches possible by Saturday
Juice WRLD cause of death released by medical examiner
Marni Yang's lawyers question former Bear Shaun Gayle's alibi in pregnant girlfriend's murder
3 shot, 1 fatally, in West Garfield Park: CPD
2 rescued, including child, from Chatham fire
District rejects teacher's claim maternity leave was denied due to summer birth
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial opening arguments begin
Show More
Fines range up to $500 for Chicagoans who don't shovel
Dance-off for CPS students showcases talent throughout Chicago
Coronavirus screenings at O'Hare to begin Wednesday amid China outbreak
Eli Manning to announce retirement on Friday: New York Giants
Equifax Settlement 2019: How to make a claim
More TOP STORIES News