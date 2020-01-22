4 killed after plane crashes, catches fire near Corona Municipal Airport, authorities say

The aircraft crashed on the east side of the airport, according to the Corona Police Department. Officers responded to the incident around 12:11 p.m. and discovered the plane engulfed in flames which spread to nearby brush. Officials said the plane was carrying about 80 gallons of fuel.
Details on what led up to the crash were not available.
The airport was closed as crews continued to assess the damage. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.
An incident involving a plane crash is being conducted at the Corona Airport. @coronafiredept and @coronapd are on scene.— Corona Fire Dept #CoronaFire (@CoronaFireDept) January 22, 2020
The airport is closed
3-4 occupants in the plane
Approximately 80 gallons of fuel
Extending into vegetation pic.twitter.com/rXMUHbz4K2
DEVELOPING: This story will updated as more information becomes available.