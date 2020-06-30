CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were injured after a shooting Tuesday morning at a Shell gas station in the River North neighborhood, Chicago police said.
According to police, around 12:37 a.m. three men and a woman were in a vehicle at a gas station in the 300-block of W. Chicago Avenue when an unknown individual from a red sedan began firing shots and then fled the scene.
Surveillance video from the gas station shows victims injured on the ground and some people were even on the roof of a shed trying to escape the bullets.
"I thought it was fireworks at first but there was too many and they were too loud, and I thought maybe it's time to get out of the neighborhood. That was my first thought," River North resident, David said.
The woman, 26, sustained one gunshot wound to the lower left leg and a graze wound to the right side torso, police said.
A 28-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the hand and another man, 23, sustained a graze wound to the right side torso.
The fourth victim, a 19-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach and back, police said.
All victims were taken to Northwestern hospital in good condition.
This incident comes on the heels of back to back violent weekends where children were killed.
This past weekend, 63 people were shot and 16 were killed including three minors.
Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown putting plans in place as the city braces for what has historically been a violent 4th of July weekend.
"We're going to have an additional 1200 cops every day starting Thursday through Sunday, and we'll be deployed throughout our hotspots. We'll be working with city services engaging our violence interrupters. So it's a full court press," Supt. Brown said.
No one in custody for the shooting at the gas station.
Area 3 Detectives are investigating and looking for information on the red sedan.
4 injured after shooting at gas station in River North: police
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News