4 injured, 1 critically, in Summit bar shooting

SUMMIT, Ill. (WLS) -- Four people were wounded in a shooting at a bar in southwest suburban Summit, police said Monday.Summit police said the shooting happened at the Fire Station Pub at 63rd Street and Harlem Avenue around 3:15 a.m. They said they received a call about an active shooter at the bar, and later determined that four people in total were shot and wounded.Three of the victims were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. One person was taken to Loyola Hospital in critical condition.Police said their preliminary investigation found it was an isolated incident between two groups of people, and there is no danger to the community. Two guns were recovered from the scene, police said.No one is currently in custody or charged. The investigation by Summit police is ongoing.