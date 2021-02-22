4 injured, 1 critically, in Summit bar shooting

By
SUMMIT, Ill. (WLS) -- Four people were wounded in a shooting at a bar in southwest suburban Summit, police said Monday.

Summit police said the shooting happened at the Fire Station Pub at 63rd Street and Harlem Avenue around 3:15 a.m. They said they received a call about an active shooter at the bar, and later determined that four people in total were shot and wounded.

Three of the victims were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. One person was taken to Loyola Hospital in critical condition.

Police said their preliminary investigation found it was an isolated incident between two groups of people, and there is no danger to the community. Two guns were recovered from the scene, police said.

No one is currently in custody or charged. The investigation by Summit police is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
summitbarshooting
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Budget committee advances relief bill with 3rd stimulus check
Pritzker signs police reform bill
Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' arrested on US drug charges
IL reports 1,246 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths
Madigan resigns as Democratic Party of Illinois chairman
East Garfield Park youth program releasing Black History Month album
Boys, 13 and 14, charged in armed carjacking
Show More
US COVID death toll tops 500K, matching the toll of 3 wars
Chicagoans reflect on loss, hope as US marks 500K COVID deaths
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, breezy
Big thaw brings big risks, from falling ice to more collapses
Teen, 2 others ID'd after 4 killed in Rolling Meadows crash
More TOP STORIES News