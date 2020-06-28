Chicago violence: 45 shot, 11 fatally including minors in Chicago weekend shootings

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6276267" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 1-year-old boy was killed and his mother was injured in a shooting in Englewood Saturday afternoon, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least eleven people including three minors, were killed and 34 others were wounded by gun violence in Chicago since Friday evening.Most recently, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1300-block of N. Mayfield Avenue Sunday around 3:54 a.m. and discovered a 28-year-old man lying unresponsive on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds to the back and face, Chicago police said.He was subsequently pronounced dead on scene, police said. There are currently no witnesses to this incident and no one is in custody.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released any further details about the death.Area Five detectives are investigating.Three people were injured in a drive-by Sunday in Austin on the West Side, Chicago police said.According to police, the three people were outside among a group when an unknown occupant inside of a passing vehicle (no further description) fired shots, striking them each.A 31-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and foot and was driven to West Suburban in serious condition while a 35-year-old woman is also at West Suburban with a gunshot wound to the foot. She is in fair condition.The last victim, a 37-year-old woman, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Mount Sinai in fair condition. No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.An 8-year-old girl was injured Saturday night when a bullet flew through the window of an Englewood home on the South Side, Chicago police said.According to police, the girl was sitting on the couch around 11:18 p.m. inside a residence in the 6600-block of S. Wood Street when a stray bullet came through the window, grazing her head. She was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition and there is no one currently in custody.Area One detectives are investigating and it is currently unknown where the shots were fired from.A 10-year-old girl was shot in the head by a stray bullet in the Logan Square neighborhood Saturday night around 9:40 p.m, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about her death.Two men were shot Saturday by a robber in the Lawndale neighborhood. At about 5 p.m., the men 29 and 31, were in the hallway of a residential building in the 3300 block of West Douglas Boulevard when someone walked in with a gun and demanded property, Chicago police said. The robber opened fire, striking the 29-year-old several times. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The 31-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital but is expected to be okay. Area Four detectives are investigating.A man of a unknown age was shot and killed Saturday around 3:51 p.m. in the 4400 block of South Kedzie. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his head, according to police. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he died.A man, 28 is in critical condition after he was found shot in the 7600 block of South Phillips in the city's South Shore neighborhood at around 3:50 p.m. Saturday. Police said the he was shot in the chest, neck and arm. Area Two detectives are investigating.A 1-year-old boy was killed and his mother was injured in a shooting in Englewood Saturday afternoon, Chicago police said. Police said the the shooting occurred near Halsted and 60th around 2 p.m.A Chicago Police Department spokesperson said the mother was driving with her child when another vehicle pulled up and someone fired shots, striking the boy and grazing the mother in the head. The child was in a carseat in the back of the vehicle when he was shot. The mother then drove to St. Bernard Hospital, where the child was pronounced dead.A man, 37 was shot while sitting in his parked vehicle at around 12:08 p.m. Saturday near 80th and Exchange, when someone approached him and fired shots, striking the victim. He was transported to South Shore Hospital in stable condition, according to police.A 17-year-old boy died at Christ Hospital after he was shot around 11:25 a.m. Saturday. Police said, the teen was with a large crowd of people in the 1100 block of North Monticello in Humbold Park, when he got into an altercation, and someone from the group fired a gun, striking him in the chest. Area Four detectives are investigating.An hour earlier, a man, 25, was killed in apparent drive-by shooting in the 1300 block of South Springfield in North Lawndale. Police are searching for a Silver colored vehicle in that shooting.A man, 20, was shot in the chest and arm at around 9:53 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of West 28th Street in Little Village. He was taken to Mount Sinai hospital in fair condition.About a half hour earlier, two men were wounded in a shooting at 9:24 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Flournoy in the city's Lawndale neighborhood. Police say the 48-year-old and 39-year-old were standing outside a home when someone walked up to them and fired shots. The offender left in an unknown vehicle, according to police.A man in his 30s was pronounced dead after he was shot in the head in the 5600 block of South May in Englewood at around 6:50 a.m. Saturday morning. Police said he was found sitting in his vehicle when witnesses say they heard shots and saw a 2003 Nissan flee the scene.A man, 33, died at the hospital after he was shot multiple times during a domestic-related incident at 6:20 a.m. in the 9300 block of South Lyon in Burnside. The victim was shot by a woman he was choking at the time, according to police.A man, 25, drove himself to Mount Sinai Hospital after suffering gunshot wounds to the neck and face. He is currently in critical condition. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not known because the victim is unable to speak, police said.A man fled after shooting a 50-year-old man in the hand around 4:50 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East 81st Street. Police said the two men are friends and had been arguing.A ride share driver, 46, suffered a graze wound to the back while dropping off a customer in the 2200 block of West 21st Place in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood at 1:33 .am. early Saturday morning. According to police, the gunman was standing on the corner with a group. The driver did not appear to be the target, according to police.A man, 27, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg just after midnight Saturday in the 600 block of West Lawrence in Uptown. No one is in custody but detectives investigating say the victims is known to police.Area One Detectives are investigating after a 46-year-old man was shot around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 5200 block of South Wood. He was transported to the hospital in good condition.A man 42, was shot and killed Friday around 5:42 p.m. in the 200 block of North Leclaire Avenue as he stood on a sidewalk. According to Chicago police, an unknown offender came out of an alleyway and shot him in the head. No one is in custody.Less than hour earlier around 6:13 p.m., a man, 41, was wounded in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting in the 2700 block of South Kedvale. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition, according to police.