Trump writes letter criticizing Chicago violence; Gov. Pritzker, Mayor Lightfoot dismiss it as 'stunt'

In his letter, Trump wrote that "your lack of leadership on this important issue continues to fail the people you have sworn to protect," and claimed he "will continue to lead the way to support historically disadvantaged communities."
He criticized the mayor and governor for the state and city's taxes, and touted his recent executive order on policing. He offered to help the city with its violence by having leaders here meet with members of his Cabinet.
He closed the letter by saying, "Unfortunately, you continue to put your own political interest ahead of the lives, safety and fortunes of your own citizens. The people of Chicago deserve better."
Pritzker and Lightfoot both quickly issued responses brushing the president's letter off.
"President Trump is a failure who has once again resorted to a press stunt in order to detract from his long list of failures, especially his response to the deadly coronavirus and nationwide calls for racial justice," said Pritzker's press secretary in a statement. "The people of this state and this nation have unfortunately come to expect his unhinged attempts to politicize tragedy with his predictable and worn-out strategy to distract, distract, distract. The Governor stands with the Mayor in working to accomplish meaningful change."
Lightfoot also responded with a statement, saying, "I don't need leadership lessons from Donald Trump. As our police officers, street outreach workers and residents continue to work tirelessly to keep our communities safe, he's using the victims of gun violence in our city to score cheap political points, spew racist rhetoric, and ignore the impact of COVID across this country. It is despicable, disgusting and all too typical. Same old tired playbook. How about some leadership not steeped in the divide and conquer tactics? I stand with the Governor in providing for the safety and well-being of our residents."
COVID-19 cases in much of the country, especially the South and West, have been surging in recent days with Texas and Florida recording their highest numbers of new cases for several days in a row. Some governors are now taking steps to stop or roll back reopening plans to protect public health.
Chicago violence has been a favorite topic for the president to lash out about. In 2017 he tweeted he'd "Send the Feds!" to Chicago, and more comments later that year provoked a scolding from the ACLU. He has often spread false information about gun laws in the city as well.
In 2019 he made his first visit to the city after canceling his 2016 campaign rally at UIC following protests, speaking at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference, which then-CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson boycotted. Trump lashed out at Johnson and the city during that speech as well.
In May, after violent protests around the death of George Floyd, Lightfoot had strong words for the president after he tweeted that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."
"I will code what I really want to say to Donald Trump," she said at the time. "It's two words. It begins with F, and it ends with U."