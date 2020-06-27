Uber driver shot while dropping off passenger in Heart of Chicago

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after a ride share driver was shot while dropping off a passenger Saturday morning.

The incident happened at around 1:30 a.m. near 21st Street and Leavitt on the Near Southwest Side.

The 46-year-old man man was shot in the back and was not seriously injured, according to police.

Police also say he was not the intended target of the gunfire. No one is in custody as detectives investigate.

No other information was provided as of Saturday morning. We will update as soon as it becomes available.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this article.
