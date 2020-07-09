5 arrested in gang-related shooting of LA rapper Pop Smoke, police say

The 20-year-old New York rapper whose legal name is Bashar Barakah Jackson was killed Feb. 19 at a home in the Hollywood Hills. A 911 call from a friend of someone in the house reported armed intruders inside, police previously said.
Police announced the arrests Thursday on Twitter. Authorities said detectives served several search warrants Thursday morning in multiple locations in Los Angeles. Additional information was not immediately available.
Authorities did not initially believe the rapper's death was related to a robbery.
The home where the shooting occurred is owned by Edwin Arroyave and his wife Teddi Mellencamp, daughter of Rock & Roll Hall-of-Famer John Mellencamp and a star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."
Teddi Mellencamp previously said on Instagram that the couple had been notified of the shooting at their rental property but knew no more than what they had seen in media reports.
Pop Smoke's rise to fame came last summer with the hit song "Welcome to the Party."
He was one of five rappers New York police prevented from performing at the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival in Queens last October because they were "affiliated with recent acts of violence citywide."
Pop Smoke's death comes the same week he earned his first top 10 spot on Billboard, for his second mixtape, "Meet the Woo, V.2." It was the follow up to his first official release, "Meet the Woo," last July.
The rapper had been scheduled to start a U.S. tour in Washington, D.C., on March 2.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.