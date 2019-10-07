5-month-old Indiana girl dies of blunt force head injuries, death ruled homicide

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- A 5-month-old Indiana girl has died from blunt force head injuries, according to an autopsy.Her death has been ruled a homicide.The baby was brought to St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago last week, and she died on Saturday morning.Hammond police said the mother had called 911, saying something was wrong with her baby.The Hammond Police Department said the case is currently under investigation and will be presented to the Lake County Prosecutors Office for review.