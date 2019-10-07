5-month-old Indiana girl dies of blunt force head injuries, death ruled homicide

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- A 5-month-old Indiana girl has died from blunt force head injuries, according to an autopsy.

Her death has been ruled a homicide.

The baby was brought to St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago last week, and she died on Saturday morning.

Hammond police said the mother had called 911, saying something was wrong with her baby.

The Hammond Police Department said the case is currently under investigation and will be presented to the Lake County Prosecutors Office for review.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hammondeast chicagochild deathbabyhomicidedeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 teens tried to sexually assault 12-year-old girl in Cragin alley
Chicago gay rights leader dies at 70
2nd whistleblower comes forward about Trump's dealings with Ukraine
Comedian Rip Taylor dies at 84
2 killed in Gary house fire
Police look for 2 men in Kansas bar shooting that killed 4
Mail truck stolen in Belmont Heights: witnesses
Show More
Family, friends say goodbye to Harvey girl killed by stray bullet
Scuba diver critically injured in Lake Michigan
Police investigate after witness in Amber Guyger's trial killed
Body pulled from Lake Michigan in Rogers Park: police
Groom sexually assaulted wife's bridesmaid, police say
More TOP STORIES News