5 pulled from Lake Michigan after boat crashes into breakwall, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Fire Department says several people were pulled from Lake Michigan near Maggie Daley Park after a boat crash Wednesday.According to fire officials, five people were rescued from the water around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Lake Shore Drive and Randolph Street after a 25-foot powerboat hit a breakwall.Fire officials say two passengers were ejected from the boat onto the wall.Those two people were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, according to fire officials.Officials say another person was taken to Northwestern Memorial in fair-to-serious condition.Two other people were taken to Rush University Medical Center, officials said. Both were reported to be in good condition.Officials say speed may have been a factor in the crash.