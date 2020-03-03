5 released without charges after Calumet Heights police chase ends in Bishop Ford crash

DOLTON, Ill. -- Five people have been released from police custody after a chase that started Sunday in Calumet Heights ended with a crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway in south suburban Dolton.
Authorities began pursuing a vehicle they thought was connected to a homicide investigation at 8:37 p.m. near 95th Street and Stony Island Avenue, according to Chicago police.
Illinois State Police began assisting with the pursuit when it reached 111th Street on southbound I-94, according to a statement from Sgt. Woodrow Montgomery, a state police spokesman.
The driver eventually lost control and crashed the vehicle into a light pole on the exit ramp to westbound Dolton Road, authorities said.
Five people were taken into custody, but have since been released without charges, police said.
Area South detectives are investigating.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
