53 shot, 7 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shootings across the city of Chicago this past weekend have left seven people dead and another 46 people wounded.City leaders and community activists have planned to address the deadly and violent past couple of days.One of the most recent shootings occurred in the city's Austin neighborhood. Investigators placed down several evidence markers Sunday night on Bloomingdale Avenue near Central Avenue. That's where police said two men walked up to another man sitting in a parked car and started shooting.The 21-year-old man was shot twice and rushed to the hospital where he later died. Another woman was injured, but was treated and released.The shooting was one of multiple that took place over the past weekend, including two mass shootings in one police district.One, a drive-by in Douglas Park that wounded seven people and another in the 1800-block of South Kildare Avenue where one person died and eight others injured.Investigators believe the shooting Kildare Avenue stemmed from a basketball game earlier in the day where police recovered three weapons and had been forced to disperse the crowd, which only reassembled after they left.Demetrius Flowers, 33, was killed in the incident."It's got to stop," said Keith Flowers, the victim's father. "This senseless killing has got to stop. These kids are dying in the streets and now my son has become one of the statistics."Two hours earlier, a shooting in Douglas Park left seven people injured after detectives said the passenger in a black Camaro engaged a group in a gun battle.This past weekend left Chicago police officers and city-wide emergency rooms stretched to the limit. Mt. Sinai Hospital in Douglas Park was forced to go on bypass for several hours. Sunday night, an additional 50 officers were brought into the 10th District alone.On Saturday, a man was fatally shot outside his home in Englewood on the South Side.Calvin Seay, 23, was outside his home about 1:30 p.m. in the 7300-block of South Stewart Street when someone in a gray vehicle pulled up and shot at him, police and the medical examiner's office said.Seay was hit in the head and chest and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead less than half an hour later, authorities said.Before dawn, a man was shot to death in West Garfield Park.About 2:25 a.m., Johnny Parris, 23, was in a vehicle in the 4600-block of West Monroe Street when someone unleashed gunfire, police and the medical examiner's office said.He was hit in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital where he later died, police said.A 28-year-old man who was standing outside of the vehicle was hit in the leg and taken to the same hospital, police said. His condition was stabilized.A couple of hours earlier, another double shooting left a 19-year-old man dead in Fernwood on the South Side.Joshua Smith was found with a gunshot wound to the back about midnight near an alley by the Imperial Motel in the first block of West 103rd Street, police and the medical examiner's office said. He was taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead.A 36-year-old man was also struck by a bullet in the incident, police said. He was walking when he saw a large group of people outside and heard gunfire. He was hit in the leg and taken to the same hospital where his condition was stabilized.On Friday, a toddler was hurt in a shooting after a physical altercation between three people in Englewood on the South Side.About 7:18 p.m., a woman, 33, got into a physical altercation with a 28-year-old woman in the hallway of a residence in the 6700 -lock of South Parnell Avenue and was stabbed in the left arm, police said.Following the altercation, a 34-year-old man was leaving the residence with the woman who was stabbed when a 29-year-old man followed them out the door and stabbed the older man in the right arm, police said.The 29-year-old man then went to the second floor of the residence, got a gun and fired shots outside a window toward a vehicle driven by the two people who were stabbed, police said. A bullet struck a 5-year-old boy who was in the vehicle in the left thigh.He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.Gun violence in Chicago last weekend left eight people dead and 40 others hurt.