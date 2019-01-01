561 murdered in Chicago in 2018, down from 660 in 2017

A total of 561 people were murdered in Chicago in 2018, according to preliminary data released by police Tuesday.The number of murders declined from 660 in 2017 and 777 in 2016.Police said there were 2,391 shootings in 2018, down from 2,777 shootings in 2017 and 3,550 in 2016. In those shootings, there were 2,948 victims in 2018, 3,463 victims in 2017 and 4,351 victims in 2016.Across the city, police said Chicago saw an eight percent decline in criminal complaints in 2018 compared to 2017. Police said robberies fell 19 percent and burglaries fell 10 percent.Carjackings were also down 19 percent in 2018 compared to 2017, police said.