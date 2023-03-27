Chicago police: 2 North Side 7-Eleven stores robbed in separate incidents

Chicago police said two North Side 7-Eleven stores were robbed at gunpoint in separate incidents Monday morning.

The first occurred in the 1100-block of West Belmont Avenue at about 3:37 a.m.

Two male suspects entered the store and took out handguns and the store employees then rant to a back room and locked themselves in, police said.

The suspects took two cash registers and fled in an unknown direction.

The second robbery occurred at about 4 a.m. in the 2300-block of North Damen Avenue when police said a male suspect armed with a handgun entered and demanded money.

Police said the suspect took money from a register and fled in a black SUV.

No injuries were reported in either incident and no one is in custody.

Police said the robberies are not linked. Area Three detectives are investigating.