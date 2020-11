8 injured, including teen, during shooting incident at Mayfair Mall in Wisconsin

#FBIMilwaukee currently responding to support local law enforcement tactical response to Mayfair Mall shooting incident. — FBI Milwaukee (@FBIMilwaukee) November 20, 2020

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WLS) -- Seven adults and one teen were injured in a shooting at a suburban Milwaukee mall Friday, according to police.Emergency crews are responding to the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wis., west of Milwaukee. WISN reports that there was a shooting inside the mall.Wauwatosa police say they began receiving 911 calls reporting a shooting incident just before 3 p.m. Friday.A woman who was in the mall at the time tells WISN that she heard multiple shots.Police say by the time they arrived, the shooter was no longer at the scene.It is not known where the shooter is or if authorities know who it is, according to WISN. There are officers there from Wauwatosa, Milwaukee, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, State Patrol and others.Police say preliminary statements from witnesses indicate that the shooter is a white man in his 20's or 30;s. Investigators are working on determining the identity of the suspect. Any information reporting the shooter's identity at this time is fale, police say.The extend of the victims' injuries is unknown at this time, however, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office was not called to the scene, which indicates no one has been killed, officials say.Those who are looking to reunify with anyone who was at the Mayfair Mall should go to the reunification area, located at the At Home store at 3201 N. Mayfair Rd, officials say.The Mayfair Mall is operated by Chicago-based Brookfield Properties. Brookfield spokeswoman Lindsay Kahn said she couldn't provide any details yet but did release a statement:Macy's also released a statement regarding the incident:Police are asking residents to use alternate routes to get through the area as they actively investigate the incident.The Mayfair Mall was the site of a February shooting in which a city police officer, Joseph Mensah, shot and killed Alvin Cole, a Black 17-year-old. Police said Cole was fleeing from police; Mensah, who is also Black, said he shot Cole because Cole pointed a gun at him. The mall was the target of sporadic protests over several months in the wake of the shooting.The Milwaukee County district attorney declined to file charges against Mensah, but the city this week agreed to a separation agreement in which Mensah will be paid at least $130,000 to leave the force.Mayfair Mall will remain closed until further notice. The crime scene is active and police ask members of the public to stay away from the area to keep the scene secure during the investigation.