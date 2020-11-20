8 injured, including teen, during shooting incident at Mayfair Mall in Wisconsin

Emergency crews are responding to the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wis., west of Milwaukee. WISN reports that there was a shooting inside the mall.
#FBIMilwaukee currently responding to support local law enforcement tactical response to Mayfair Mall shooting incident.— FBI Milwaukee (@FBIMilwaukee) November 20, 2020
Wauwatosa police say they began receiving 911 calls reporting a shooting incident just before 3 p.m. Friday.
A woman who was in the mall at the time tells WISN that she heard multiple shots.
Police say by the time they arrived, the shooter was no longer at the scene.
It is not known where the shooter is or if authorities know who it is, according to WISN. There are officers there from Wauwatosa, Milwaukee, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, State Patrol and others.
Police say preliminary statements from witnesses indicate that the shooter is a white man in his 20's or 30;s. Investigators are working on determining the identity of the suspect. Any information reporting the shooter's identity at this time is fale, police say.
The extend of the victims' injuries is unknown at this time, however, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office was not called to the scene, which indicates no one has been killed, officials say.
Wauwastosa Mayor Dennis McBride told ABC News:
"The Wauwatosa Police Department is currently involved in an active shooter incident at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa. Through the WPD's Public Information Officer, more information will be released as if becomes available and is confirmed. Multiple injured victims have and are being transported from the north end of the Macy's Department Store. None of the victims' injuries appear to be life-threatening. The perpetrator is "at-large" at this time. There are approximately 75 police officers on scene at this time. It will take time to provide additional, and perhaps, more accurate information, but information will be provided as it becomes available."
Those who are looking to reunify with anyone who was at the Mayfair Mall should go to the reunification area, located at the At Home store at 3201 N. Mayfair Rd, officials say.
The Mayfair Mall is operated by Chicago-based Brookfield Properties. Brookfield spokeswoman Lindsay Kahn said she couldn't provide any details yet but did release a statement:
"We are disheartened and angered that our guests and tenants were subject to this violent incident today. We are thankful for our partners at the Wauwatosa Police Department and we are cooperating with them as their investigation develops. At this time, we need to direct you to WPD for comment."
Macy's also released a statement regarding the incident:
"We are saddened about the incident tonight at Mayfair Mall, as the safety of Macy's customers and employees is our top priority. We are working closely with the Wauwatosa Police Department and local officials on this investigation and defer all comments about the case to local authorities per policy."
Police are asking residents to use alternate routes to get through the area as they actively investigate the incident.
Police are actively investigating an incident at Mayfair Mall. The mall is currently closed. Please use alternate routes to get through the area. For the most accurate information, follow our official social media on Facebook and Twitter.— Wauwatosa Police (WI) (@WauwatosaPD) November 20, 2020
The Mayfair Mall was the site of a February shooting in which a city police officer, Joseph Mensah, shot and killed Alvin Cole, a Black 17-year-old. Police said Cole was fleeing from police; Mensah, who is also Black, said he shot Cole because Cole pointed a gun at him. The mall was the target of sporadic protests over several months in the wake of the shooting.
The Milwaukee County district attorney declined to file charges against Mensah, but the city this week agreed to a separation agreement in which Mensah will be paid at least $130,000 to leave the force.
Mayfair Mall will remain closed until further notice. The crime scene is active and police ask members of the public to stay away from the area to keep the scene secure during the investigation.
The Associated Press and WISN contributed to this report.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.