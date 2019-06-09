9 injured in semi crash on Kennedy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police say semi truck lost control and crashed into five cars around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, injuring nine people. All lanes of the inbound Kennedy I-90 expressway near Canfield Avenue were closed for several hours following the multi-vehicle crash just east of O'Hare Airport.

Authorities said one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The eight other people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police have closed all inbound lanes of I-90 for the accident investigation.

Traffic was diverted to Cumberland Avenue during the expressway closure. All lanes have since reopened.
