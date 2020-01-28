9-year-old Florida boy allegedly stabbed 5-year-old sister multiple times while shouting 'die, die'

OCALA, Fla. (WLS) -- A nine-year-old boy in Florida is charged with attempted murder, after allegedly stabbing his 5-year-old sister multiple times in the back.

The incident happened on Monday at the Berkeley Pointe Apartments in Ocala.

As WESH reports, the children's mother told police she left the kids alone for about ten minutes to check the mail and get them candy from a neighbor.

In the arrest affidavit, detectives say the boy claimed he'd been thinking about killing his sister for two days.

He told them he grabbed a knife from the kitchen and that during the attack he began shouting "die, die".

The boy's mother returned and grabbed the knife from him, said police.

His sister was alert and able to communicate when she was airlifted to the hospital, police said.

On Tuesday, a judge in the case ordered a psychiatric evaluation for the boy and told him he would be held in secure detention.
