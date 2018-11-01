9-year-old killed while trying to board school bus in Mississippi

MARIETTA, Mississippi --
An elementary school student died after a truck hit him while he was trying to board a school bus.

Dalen Thomas, 9, was walking across a highway in northeast Mississippi when he was hit by the pickup at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.
RELATED: Twin boys and sister fatally struck at school bus stop in Indiana
Three siblings were struck and killed and another child was injured at a school bus stop in Indiana Tuesday morning, Indiana State Police said.



An ambulance took Thomas to a nearby medical center. He was then airlifted to a children's hospital in Memphis, Tennessee where he died.

RELATED: Driver charged in deaths of 3 siblings at Rochester, Indiana, bus stop said she did not recognize school bus lights
The woman charged in the deaths of three siblings struck and killed at a school bus stop Tuesday morning told police she saw the bus lights, but did not recognize it was a school b



Officials say 22-year-old Hunter Newman was the driver of the truck. He's been charged with aggravated assault. His bond is set at $10,000.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Mississippi Highway Patrol Accident Reconstruction Team.

WATCH: School bus stop crash highlights safety issues
As we remember the three children struck and killed at their bus stop, watch these school bus safety tips for drivers to help prevent another tragedy.

