9-year-old killed while trying to board school bus in Mississippi

An elementary school student died after a truck hit him while he was trying to board a school bus.Dalen Thomas, 9, was walking across a highway in northeast Mississippi when he was hit by the pickup at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.An ambulance took Thomas to a nearby medical center. He was then airlifted to a children's hospital in Memphis, Tennessee where he died.Officials say 22-year-old Hunter Newman was the driver of the truck. He's been charged with aggravated assault. His bond is set at $10,000.The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Mississippi Highway Patrol Accident Reconstruction Team.