Val and Ryan talk QB Caleb Williams heading to Chicago, Zendaya's newest movie and more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, Val and Ryan catch up on the latest topics for Host Chat!

The first round of the NFL draft kicked off Thursday night in Detroit, and the Chicago Bears got the coveted first pick. With their pick, they selected highly anticipated USC Quarterback Caleb Williams, hoping he'll help revive the winning spirit of the team.

And the U.S. Department of Transportation laid out some new rules for airlines. They include refunding passengers for long delays and flight cancellations!

Force star Kris Lofton started a pop-up event called Your Boyfriend Can't Cook.

Kris Lofton stars in the hit Starz show, "Force." But acting isn't his only talent. He has a love for cooking, and through that love, he started a pop-up event called Your Boyfriend Can't Cook.

He uses his pop-ups as an opportunity for people to get together, party, network and indulge in delicious food! He's hosting his next event Sunday night.



Attorney, businesswoman, producer and now author Chaz Ebert talks about her newest book, It's Time To Give a FECK.

Attorney, businesswoman, producer and now author Chaz Ebert joined Val, Ryan and Richard Roeper to talk about her newest book, "It's Time To Give a FECK."

"It's Time to Give a FECK" is a call for the elevation of unity among humanity and a movement to transform empathy into action by choosing to become a part of the conversation surrounding the philosophical principles that matter for the betterment of our local and global societies.

Ebert goes on to explain how "FECK" stands for forgiveness, empathy, compassion and kindness. She hopes through her novel people will actively seek to put these principles out into the world.



Richard Roeper tells you which new movies are worth it.

Zendaya plays a tennis prodigy who gets into a career ending injury. Now, confined to only being able to coach, she begins coaching her husband, but finds her former boyfriend on the opposite side of the net.

John Travolta plays a professional thief who is ready to pull off his biggest bank heist. But he finds him and his crew trapped inside the bank by the FBI.

"Boy Kills World" stars Bill Skarsgard as a man seeking revenge against the people who killed his family and left him deaf and mute as a child.

In "Humane" human survival is threatened by overpopulation, so world leaders decide to use volunteer euthanasia to cull the population by 20%. However, when one volunteer backs out and disappears at the last minute, their family is forced to select someone else.