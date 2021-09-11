9/11 20 years later: Chicago, suburbs remember with day long events

Several ceremonies and tributes are taking place Saturday in the Chicago area in honor and remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost.
9/11 survivor and U.S. Army Veteran Carlos Vega will deliver the keynote address at a memorial at Chicago's Daley Plaza Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m.
In Naperville, the Exchange Club will honor naval commander Dan Shanower, the west suburban native died in the attacks.
That ceremony starts at 8:46 a.m., the exact moment flight 11 crashed into the north tower.
Here are other ceremonies taking place across our area.
Chicagoland 9/44 Memorial Stair Climb & Walk
9 a.m. Firefighters from around the area will climb the stairs of Soldier Field to honor, reflect and remember those who died and recognize the devastating impact it placed on first responders and U.S. citizens.
Hammond Salute
9 a.m. The city of Hammond, Indiana will remember September 11th at the Data Flag Center on the Lake Michigan shoreline. There will be a fly-over by the Lake County Sheriff's helicopter, and a 21-gun salute by the Hammond Police Department.
Catigny Park, Wheaton
11 a.m. The first division Museum at Cantigny Park hosts a ceremony next to he museum's outdoor exhibit which is comprised of two structural steel beams from the former World Trade Center buildings in New York.
Glendale Heights Remembrance
7:15 p.m. Flags have been planted by village staff along Fullerton Avenue, from Ardmore Avenue to Village Hall for a silent parade of first responders to honor and remember the fallen. The parade steps off from Reskin School.
ABC News will have special live coverage of the anniversary of 9/11 Saturday morning beginning at 7 a.m.