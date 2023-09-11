Chicago area to pause to remember attacks on September 11, 2001

On September 11th, the Chicago area will hold ceremonies to remember the attacks 22 years ago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The country will pause Tuesday to remember the attacks on September 11th, 2001, including here in Chicago.

There are a number of events planned across the Chicago area to honor the nearly 3,000 victims who died on that tragic day.

A ceremony will take place at Engine 42 and Mayor Brandon Johnson will attend the event hosted by the Chicago Fire Department.

Engine 42, located at Illinois and Dearborn in the Streeterville neighborhood.

September 11th is nationally recognized as Patriot Day, a say of service and remembrance.

As a result, several groups and organizations around the Chicagoland area will be holding ceremonies to honor those who were lost.

Chicago events

Union Station Meal Pack for 9/11

Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

225 S. Canal St., Chicago, Ill.

Hoyne Elementary School "Red Bandana Games"

Monday, 12:30 p.m.

8905 S. Crandon Ave., Chicago, Ill.

Suburban events

Aurora 9/11 Ceremony

Monday, 7:30 a.m.

75 N. Broadway Ave., Aurora, Ill.

Naperville 9/11 Ceremony

Monday, 6 p.m.

400 S. Eagle St., Naperville, Ill.

Elgin 9/11 Ceremony

Monday, 9 a.m.

45 Symphony Way, Elgin, Ill.

Palatine 9/11 Ceremony

Monday, 9 a.m.

Brockway Street and Slade Street, Palatine, Ill.

College of DuPage 9/11 Commemoration

Monday, 7:30 a.m.

425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, Ill.

Kankakee Community College Portrait of a Soldier Exhibit

Monday, 5:30 p.m.

100 College Dr., Kankakee, Ill.

Lemonaid Kids Helping Kids Charity Event

Monday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

700 Bonnie Brae, River Forest, Ill.