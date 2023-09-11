Chicago area to pause to remember attacks on September 11, 2001

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The country will pause Tuesday to remember the attacks on September 11th, 2001, including here in Chicago.
There are a number of events planned across the Chicago area to honor the nearly 3,000 victims who died on that tragic day.
A ceremony will take place at Engine 42 and Mayor Brandon Johnson will attend the event hosted by the Chicago Fire Department.
Engine 42, located at Illinois and Dearborn in the Streeterville neighborhood.
Monday will mark the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in the United States.
September 11th is nationally recognized as Patriot Day, a say of service and remembrance.
As a result, several groups and organizations around the Chicagoland area will be holding ceremonies to honor those who were lost.
Chicago events
Union Station Meal Pack for 9/11
Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
225 S. Canal St., Chicago, Ill.
Hoyne Elementary School "Red Bandana Games"
Monday, 12:30 p.m.
8905 S. Crandon Ave., Chicago, Ill.
Suburban events
Aurora 9/11 Ceremony
Monday, 7:30 a.m.
75 N. Broadway Ave., Aurora, Ill.
Naperville 9/11 Ceremony
Monday, 6 p.m.
400 S. Eagle St., Naperville, Ill.
Elgin 9/11 Ceremony
Monday, 9 a.m.
45 Symphony Way, Elgin, Ill.
Palatine 9/11 Ceremony
Monday, 9 a.m.
Brockway Street and Slade Street, Palatine, Ill.
College of DuPage 9/11 Commemoration
Monday, 7:30 a.m.
425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, Ill.
Kankakee Community College Portrait of a Soldier Exhibit
Monday, 5:30 p.m.
100 College Dr., Kankakee, Ill.
Lemonaid Kids Helping Kids Charity Event
Monday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
700 Bonnie Brae, River Forest, Ill.