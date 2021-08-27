Arts & Entertainment

Stories of resilience, survival make up new NatGeo documentary series '9/11: One Day in America'

By George Pennacchio
EMBED <>More Videos

New docu-series '9/11: One Day in America'

LOS ANGELES -- Dozens of stories of resilience make up the new documentary "9/11: One Day in America." The series takes a deep dive into the heroism we saw on that day, recounting what took place 20 years ago, at times minute by minute - through first-person narratives of the first responders and survivors.

Filmmakers spent more than three years interviewing 54 people and learning their personal stories.

"You end up developing a relationship and a rapport through these first person accounts. That's really the primary purpose is to be able to build empathy, to humanize the events verses kind of thinking of them in a geo-political way, which has kind of become the narrative as time has gone on," said Executive Producer TJ Martin.

'I think we were keen to take a step back and make sure that it was very much people who experienced that day had their voices heard," said Executive Producer Caroline Marsden.

To create this docuseries, the filmmaking team sifted through almost 1,000 hours of archival footage - some of it, never seen before.

"I think the thing I'm most proud of is being able to create a space for those who had the courage to share their stories and honor those narratives," said Martin.

The series begins Sunday, Aug. 29, at 9p/8p and will air over four consecutive nights on National Geographic. Episodes will also be available next day on Hulu.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisiondocumentarynatgeoseptember 11th9 11otrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Lyons brothers claim mother, sister buried in backyard: police
Teen charged with murder of Hegewisch grandmother
Get vaccinated or get fired: Mayor defends Chicago vaccine mandate
Former clown charged with killing newborn daughter in 1991
CPS parents seek clarity over COVID safety plan as school year looms
Person of interest in custody after 2 shot near Hammond school: police
Friday night high school football is back
Show More
What does the SCOTUS eviction decision mean for Illinois?
CA Parole Board supports release of RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan
"Eyewitness to 9/11:' What they saw on the day of horror
Transplant recipient shares why COVID booster is 'critical'
'Candyman' star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II on sequels, mirrors and Chicago
More TOP STORIES News