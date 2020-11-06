holiday

When does Christmas music start? Chicago station begins holiday tunes this week

93.9 Christmas music 2020 starts Friday
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Christmas music returns to Chicago's airwaves Friday, as 93.9 LITE FM kicks off its holiday playlist.

The station will play Christmas tunes starting at 4 p.m. and keep playing them through at least Dec. 25.

"As the world spins into even more uncertain times, the Holiday spirit is more important today than ever before," said Matt Scarano, president of iHeartMedia Chicago.

This is the 20th year in a row the station will broadcast holiday music for listeners, IHeartMedia Chicago officials said in a news release.

RELATED: Starbucks holiday cups and drinks for 2020 revealed

The music variety will include Mariah Carey, Wham!, Bing Crosby and more.

To celebrate the holiday station music flip, on-air personalities will host a holiday kickoff. Listeners can tune into the station to participate in festive games, make holiday song requests and more.

"After a year like 2020, we need Holiday music more than ever," said Mick Lee, program director and on-air personality for iHeartMedia Chicago. "Listeners can count on us to help spread joy, hope and love across the city as we celebrate 20 years as Chicago's Christmas music station."

Fans can listen to 93.9 LITE FM on 93.9 FM or the station's website, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the app.
