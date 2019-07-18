99-cent Arizona Iced Tea-themed sneakers cause frenzy in New York City

The incident was reported at the Adidas/Arizona Iced Tea pop-up at Bowery Street and Spring Street around 9 a.m. Thursday.
The themed sneakers were set to be released Thursday at 11 a.m. for less than a dollar. Video from Citizen App showed lines of people around the block standing in the rain.
Police say two people were assaulted while waiting in line for the shoes: A 17-year-old girl was punched and struck with a bottle and a 15-year-old boy was punched in the face. No arrests have been made in connection to those assaults.
However, two people were taken into police custody for separate incidents: A 21-year-old man will receive a summons for flying a drone above the crowd and a 43-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct.
The promotion was canceled because of the melee. It was supposed to go on for a second day, but the status of Friday's event remains unclear.
Thanks to our loyal fans that came out to support our partnership with Adidas. Due to overwhelming demand and safety concerns, the NYPD shutdown our pop-up. We sincerely apologize to all our fans that waited in line. We are actively working to remedy the situation.— AriZona Iced Tea (@DrinkAriZona) July 18, 2019