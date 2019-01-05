Chicago residents can buy smoke detectors for 99 cents at 11 Home Depot stores throughout the city this weekend.It's part of a partnership between the Chicago Fire Department and Home Depot to help increase fire safety awareness.The smoke detectors are available while supplies last.Here's a list of store locations:2555 N. Normandy Ave.2803 S. Cicero Ave.1232 W. North Ave200-232 W. 87th St.1300 S. Clinton St.2750 N. Elston Ave.1919 N. Cicero Ave.2665 N. Halsted St.3500 N. Kimball Ave.4555 S. Western Ave6211 N. Lincoln Ave