Home Depot offering 99-cent smoke detectors this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago residents can buy smoke detectors for 99 cents at 11 Home Depot stores throughout the city this weekend. (Photo Credit: Chicaog Fire Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago residents can buy smoke detectors for 99 cents at 11 Home Depot stores throughout the city this weekend.

It's part of a partnership between the Chicago Fire Department and Home Depot to help increase fire safety awareness.

The smoke detectors are available while supplies last.

Here's a list of store locations:

2555 N. Normandy Ave.
2803 S. Cicero Ave.
1232 W. North Ave
200-232 W. 87th St.
1300 S. Clinton St.

2750 N. Elston Ave.
1919 N. Cicero Ave.
2665 N. Halsted St.
3500 N. Kimball Ave.
4555 S. Western Ave
6211 N. Lincoln Ave
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago fire departmenthome depotfire safety
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 dead, 4 injured in Torrance, California bowling alley shooting
Girl rescued after posting photos of dead father to Facebook
Man charged with shooting his nephew in Gary
Father arrested for hiding son wanted for sex abuse, child porn in Crystal Lake
2 CPD officers hurt in hit-and-run crash
Thieves use hammers to smash display case, steal diamonds in Vernon Hills
Westbound I-90 down to 1 lane near Elgin after crash
Paraplegic football coach claims he was denied aisle chair on flight
Show More
Man, 86, killed in Morton Grove hit-and-run crash identified
Terminally ill North Carolina man with days to live renews vows to wife
VIDEO: McHenry Police post "training video" of officers fighting to keep squirrel out of building
Taco Bell worker fired after refusal to serve deaf customer goes viral
More News