CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago residents can buy smoke detectors for 99 cents at 11 Home Depot stores throughout the city this weekend.
It's part of a partnership between the Chicago Fire Department and Home Depot to help increase fire safety awareness.
The smoke detectors are available while supplies last.
Here's a list of store locations:
2555 N. Normandy Ave.
2803 S. Cicero Ave.
1232 W. North Ave
200-232 W. 87th St.
1300 S. Clinton St.
2750 N. Elston Ave.
1919 N. Cicero Ave.
2665 N. Halsted St.
3500 N. Kimball Ave.
4555 S. Western Ave
6211 N. Lincoln Ave