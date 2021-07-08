Sponsorships, registration now open for 2nd annual Global Run/Walk to End Homelessness

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Safe Haven Foundation, an internationally acclaimed top Chicago-based 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to preventing and ending homelessness, is now accepting sponsors and opening up registration for its 2nd Annual Global Virtual RUN Walk To End Homelessness. Participants will be able to register to run or walk a 5K, 10K, half-marathon and a marathon and accomplish their running and walking goals during the week starting July 17 to 25.WHAT: Tens of thousands of people have participated in this highly anticipated annual Run/Walk To End Homelessness since inception, in 2010. All proceeds go directly to help feed and house an average of 5,000 homeless people including reentry, women and children, youth and military veteran populations residing at A Safe Haven Foundation. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the former live event pivoted from a live event to become the first ever Virtual Global Run/Walk To End Homelessness.All registered runners and walkers can sign up to receive a commemorative T-shirt and facemask gaiter. Registration is open to participate or to donate to support the event at. Now accepting sponsorships. Information can be foundWHY: A Safe Haven invites the business community and the public to show its support and sponsor and/or sign up to be a part of the run/walk to help raise awareness and support for the urgent issue of homelessness. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, A Safe Haven is seeing a surge in demand for food, housing and services. Thousands of people that were living paycheck to paycheck have lost jobs and their homes, and many essential workers have been infected by COVID-19 and need a place to isolate and get access to health and behavioral healthcare services.ASHF has been a pioneering architect and an anchor organization serving and meeting the needs of Chicago's homeless since 1994. Their integrated network of behavioral healthcare, education, job training, social enterprises and phased housing programs is headquartered in one of Chicago's most poverty-stricken communities known as the North Lawndale community. ASHF houses and feeds three healthy nutritious meals to over 5,000 homeless people, including adults, youth, families with children and military veterans, annually.WHERE: You can start and finish your race wherever you want, you can choose to run while at your favorite vacation destination or start right outside your front door.WHEN: The virtual event will take place anytime during the entire week starting on July 17 to 25.For more information visitAbout A Safe Haven:A Safe Haven Foundation is a 501c3 not for profit, social enterprise that helps people aspire, transform and sustain their lives as they transition from homelessness to self-sufficiency with pride and purpose. A Safe Haven provides the tools for each individual to overcome the root causes of homelessness through a holistic and scalable model. A Safe Haven's visible social and economic impact unites families, stabilizes neighborhoods and creates vibrant, viable communities. For information, visit