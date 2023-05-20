WATCH LIVE

ABC7 Chicago hosts AAPI Heritage Month luncheon

Saturday, May 20, 2023 12:49AM
ABC7 hosted a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago hosted a luncheon to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Wednesday.

The luncheon was hosted by ABC7's Judy Hsu, Ravi Baichwal, Eric Horng and Cate Cauguiran. It was held at the Chinese American service League in the city's historic Chinatown neighborhood.

At the lunch, we shared a sneak peek of our upcoming "Our Chicago: Changing the Narrative" special, which will air on ABC7 Chicago at 6 p.m. Saturday and again at 2 p.m. on May 28. It will also be available to watch on our website, news app and wherever you stream.

