ABC 7 Chicago presents: Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago presents the third installment in a series of virtual town halls, Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race, on Thursday, June 18 at 2 p.m.

The hour-long town hall will be moderated by ABC 7 Eyewitness News Reporters Evelyn Holmes and Will Jones. Airing consecutive Thursdays in June, the town halls will be live streamed on abc7chicago.com and all of the station's digital platforms.

During this town hall, we will hear from four young people, all socially active in their own way, and ask them how they hope to affect change in the aftermath of the social movement spurred by the shooting of George Floyd. We listen to their perspective on police reform, racism and their expectations for other generations and elected leaders.

This week's panelists will be: Daniro Bolden - Becoming A Man, Vashon Gordon, Jr - Free Spirit Media, Gabrielle Winton - Build, Inc., and Jari Taylor - GlobalGirl Media Chicago.
