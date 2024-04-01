ABC7 Morning News 35th Anniversary

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We're in celebration mode here at ABC-7!

Our morning show first went on the air 35 years ago this week!

All week long, we'll take looks "back in time" at some of our favorite moments, as well as some of the biggest stories that broke during the wee hours of the night.

And last but not least, we'll celebrate our friend colleague Roz as she prepares for her newest journey in life- retirement!!

SEE ALSO: Our Chicago: Roz Varon retiring after 35 years at ABC7

You won't want to miss this week-long celebration.