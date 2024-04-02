Behind The Scenes: ABC7 Eyewitness News This Morning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We're celebrating 35 years of ABC7 Eyewitness News This Morning.

As part of that, we thought we'd give you all a behind the scenes look at how we make it all happen!

From producers to photographers to directors to the digital team, there's a long list of people who help get you the information you need early in the morning.

Each morning Chicago chooses to wake up with ABC7.

"No day on the morning show is the same as the day before," Tyra Whitney, 6 a.m. morning show producer, said.

And every single day- there's an army of people who get to work while the Windy City still sleeps.

"I wake up at 1:30 a.m. in the morning. I get up that early in the morning because I wanna get some idea of what's happening in the world before I come in here and go on tv and talk about it," Terrell Brown said.

That early start time comes with preparation for the day's biggest topics, like breaking news, traffic and weather. But first, there's coffee and make up...

"I love mornings," Val Warner said. "I'm a morning person. So the fact that I get to help wake Chicagoans up makes my day."

The entire team works together to put on two and a half hours of news.

From our assignment desk and editors, to producers, photographers, show directors, to management and more.

"The night folks have gone home. So it's you guys. You get to know and love the folks you work with. You are all in this together. So you share that common bond of working that show," Assistant News Director Doug Whitmire said.

"I think we have a little bit more time in the morning so we can use that to build in moments to make everyone closer and have a little bit more fun than they do in the other shows," Jill Jordan, morning show producer, said.

Some even describe it as a family.

"Even though we operate in a little bubble, we are there for each other," Darah Languido, assignment editor, said. "It doesn't matter if you are on the air or if you are behind the scenes, in the field. It's our morning family. "HFR>Poinesha>MORNING

"Oh my favorite part about being on the morning show is... there are so many things," Tracy Butler said. "One, there's an incredible team here. So many people behind the scenes that viewers do not know the way they know us. "

"So I'm so grateful for the stability that comes with that steady group of people in these hours and this show we get to put on every single day for people," Tanja Babich said.

"So, you know, when it comes together, it's like, 'Wow, we really did it.' And there's that team kind of driven, driving force behind everything," Tony Smith, morning show producer, said.

So, from our family to yours, thank you for making ABC7 The #1 Station in Chicago.