At least 27 shot, 3 killed in Easter weekend gun violence across city, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 27 people were shot, three fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said.

Twenty-one of the shootings happened between Saturday night into Sunday morning.

On Friday, a 29-year-old man shot and killed while standing in a parking lot at the 800-block of 87th Street, Chicago police said.

Police say the shots came from a silver sedan in the Gresham neighborhood.

The circumstances of the incident are unknown. No one is in custody.

CPD's Area Two detectives are investigating.

On Saturday, a man was shot while sitting in a home on the city's South Side, police said.

The shooting happened at about 12:20 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Elizabeth Street.

The 41-year-old man was shot multiple times by someone he knew, police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago in grave condition, where he later died.

The offender fled the scene and is not in custody. CPD's Area 2 detectives are investigating.

Hours later, a man was shot nine times while pumping gas on the West Side, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Homan Square neighborhood's 3700 block of West Roosevelt Road just before 11:20 p.m.

A 33-year-old man was pumping gas there when a white Infiniti pulled up, police said. Three people got out and fired gunshots and rifle rounds at the man before fleeing the scene.

Police said the victim, shot nine times in his body, then drove himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

A 31-year-old woman, who was in the man's vehicle, was shot in her shoulder, police said. She is also in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

On Easter Sunday, five women were shot, one fatally on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the 5300-block of West Madison Street near Lockwood Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood.

A group of people were inside a business when an unknown person began shooting towards the group and then fled the scene, police say.

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the head and died on the scene.

The other five victims shot were 16, 17, 19 and 20 years old. All were sent to local hospitals in good condition, police said.

No one in custody. CPD's Area Four detectives are investigating.

Hours later, three people were shot inside a vehicle on Chicago's South Side, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Bronzeville neighborhood's 0-100 block of East 47th Street at about 4 a.m.

A 23-year-old woman and two men, 18 and 30 years old, were inside a vehicle, stopped at a red light, police said. That's when another vehicle pulled up, and someone inside opened fire.

Police said the woman, shot in her eye, and the 18-year-old man, shot in his shoulder, were both transported to St. Bernard Hospital. The 30-year-old man, shot in his back, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

All three victims were in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

