Several anti-abortion protests expected at pharmacies in Chicago area Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 100 anti-abortion protests are planned nationwide against pharmacy chains Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid on Saturday.

This is over their plan to sell the "abortion drug" Mifepristone. At least seven of those protests are planned to take place in the Chicago area.

Organizers said they want to draw attention to a Canadian woman's death they say happened after she took that drug.

Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid did not immediately respond to ABC7's requests for comment.

