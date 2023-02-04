WATCH LIVE

abortion

Several anti-abortion protests expected at pharmacies in Chicago area Saturday

More than 100 anti-abortion protests are planned nationwide against pharmacy chains Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid.

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, February 4, 2023 2:53PM
What does Mifepristone do? Several protests against the abortion pill and Rite Aid, CVS and Walgreens pharmacy chains are expected Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 100 anti-abortion protests are planned nationwide against pharmacy chains Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid on Saturday.

This is over their plan to sell the "abortion drug" Mifepristone. At least seven of those protests are planned to take place in the Chicago area.

Organizers said they want to draw attention to a Canadian woman's death they say happened after she took that drug.

Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid did not immediately respond to ABC7's requests for comment.

