Chicago rally: Abortion rights supporters gather for 2nd day following ruling overturning Roe v Wade

The rallies are in response to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade.
While they came out in fewer numbers compared to Friday's rally, their message was loud and clear.
"Abortion is health care! Health care is a right," they chanted.
Many abortion-rights advocates said they will continue until their demands are met.
"We've been out here marching ever since that leak. It's just really sad that they are not listening to over 60% of America who supports this," said Patty, who participated in the rally.
"Rain or shine! It doesn't matter! We have to be out here. If you're not angry, you're part of the problem, 100%. If you are not out here saying something, screaming, you are causing the problem and you are letting the problem happen," added Sarah Soliz, an abortion rights advocate.
The rally comes a day after abortion rights opponents gathered in Federal Plaza to celebrate the overturning of Roe v Wade.
Many of them condemned state and local leaders for considering Illinois a safe haven for people seeking abortions.
While the rally is underway, people from both sides of the issue are expected to gather at Federal Plaza on July 9 for their respective rallies.