abortion

Chicago rally: Abortion rights supporters gather for 2nd day following ruling overturning Roe v Wade

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago abortion rights supporters gather for 2nd day following ruling overturning Roe v Wade

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another group of abortion rights supporters gathered at Federal Plaza in downtown Chicago Saturday for the second day in a row.

The rallies are in response to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade.

While they came out in fewer numbers compared to Friday's rally, their message was loud and clear.

"Abortion is health care! Health care is a right," they chanted.

WATCH: Thousands march through Chicago for abortion rights


EMBED More News Videos

A Chicago abortion rights protest in Federal Plaza and another supporting Roe v. Wade in Naperville drew thousands of people.



Many abortion-rights advocates said they will continue until their demands are met.

"We've been out here marching ever since that leak. It's just really sad that they are not listening to over 60% of America who supports this," said Patty, who participated in the rally.

"Rain or shine! It doesn't matter! We have to be out here. If you're not angry, you're part of the problem, 100%. If you are not out here saying something, screaming, you are causing the problem and you are letting the problem happen," added Sarah Soliz, an abortion rights advocate.

The rally comes a day after abortion rights opponents gathered in Federal Plaza to celebrate the overturning of Roe v Wade.

SEE ALSO | Search histories, location data, texts: How personal data could help enforce anti-abortion laws

Many of them condemned state and local leaders for considering Illinois a safe haven for people seeking abortions.

While the rally is underway, people from both sides of the issue are expected to gather at Federal Plaza on July 9 for their respective rallies.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopabortionprotestjb pritzkerstate politicsgovernorwashington politicspoliticsrallywomen's healthu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABORTION
Trudeau: US abortion ruling could mean loss of other rights
Abortion rights supporters fill the streets of cities nationwide
After abortion ruling, critics renew blasts at Sen. Collins
Thousands march through Chicago for abortion rights
TOP STORIES
3 shot, 1 killed at WeatherTech warehouse; Chicago man charged: police
Hearing set for teen accused of killing, sexually assaulting girl, 10
5-month-old girl shot in head, killed in Chicago ID'd by ME
Bald eagle snatches Yorkie off porch: VIDEO
Leaders concerned about effectiveness of cameras in Chicago parks: BGA
Girl, 4, dies of 'multiple injuries' from child abuse in Chatham
Presumed monkeypox case reported in suburban Cook County: CCDPH
Show More
Brian Laundrie confession letter released: 'I ended her life'
Abortion rights supporters fill the streets of cities nationwide
Stacey Baca announces decision to leave ABC7
13 shot, baby among 3 killed in Chicago weekend violence, CPD says
Chicago Weather: Shower, storms Saturday night
More TOP STORIES News