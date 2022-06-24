Chicago abortion rights protest planned for Federal Plaza; anti-choice activists celebrate ruling

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Abortion rights advocates have begun to gather in Federal Plaza for a Friday evening protest over the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, while anti-abortion rights advocates celebrated.A protest is planned for 5 p.m. at Federal Plaza Friday night, and another protest is planned for Saturday. There are also protests planned for the suburbs, including at 5:30 p.m. in Naperville at the corner of Washington and Aurora avenues.But anti-abortion advocates celebrated what they called a win decades in a making. While they were few in number, they were loud and proud."I really attribute this victory, in large part, to those activists who've been out on the frontlines over the last 50 years," said Eric Scheidler, executive director of the Pro-Life Action League. "This issue stayed alive in the United States because of people on the frontlines never letting America forget about the injustice of abortion, the violence of abortion."Friday's ruling effectively overturned Roe v. Wade, ending federal protections for abortions and a nearly 50-year-old nationwide law. It is the first time the Supreme Court has taken away a person's rights.Now abortion opponents are aiming to overturn protections in Illinois."When it comes to abortion in our state, Pritzker has said that he wants to make us a beacon of hope, which is laughable. There is absolutely no hope when it comes to abortion," said Amy Gehrke, executive director of Illinois Right to Life.And while this group celebrated, some gathered in the audience to express outrage and dismay over the court's decision."And, that is just being placed in the hands of people who don't quite understand what a pregnancy is, what the repercussions of a pregnancy are, and how traumatic it could be. So, I think it's really just teaching women now that as much as we think we have autonomy over our own bodies, our government says no," said Ruhee Singh, abortion rights advocate.The 5 p.m. pro-abortion rights protest at Federal Plaza is being held by several groups including RiseUp4AbortionRights.It coincides with protests in the Chicago suburbs, as well as around the country in cities including Boston, New York City, Atlanta, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Philadelphia and more.The Naperville protest is being held in conjunction with Illinois NOW, National Council of Jewish Women, Chicago North Shore, American Association of University Women, and League of Women Voters Naperville.