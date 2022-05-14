abortion

Chicagoans plan more demonstrations, marches for abortion rights over US Supreme Court leak

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More protests are planned Saturday in Chicago over the leaked draft opinion indicating the Supreme Court may overturn Roe vs. Wade.

Following the leaked Supreme Court draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade people across the country and in Chicago have been mobilizing.

An abortion rights rally and march kicks off from Union Park after 9:30 a.m.

Planned Parenthood is expecting as many as 25,000 to attend.

SEE ALSO | Search histories, location data, texts: How personal data could help enforce anti-abortion laws

Expect heavy traffic as demonstrators march east on Washington from the park to Wacker and LaSalle downtown.

Another march takes place at 1 p.m. near 103rd and Western in Beverly.
