Michigan State Police confirm 'active shooting scene' at Hampton Inn in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. -- Michigan State Police confirms there is an "active shooting scene" at a Hampton Inn hotel in Dearborn, Michigan.



Dearborn is about 6 miles west of Detroit, CNN reported.

"There is a current active shooting scene at the Hampton Inn, 22324 Michigan Ave in Dearborn. This situation is active and dangerous. Stay away from the scene," police said in a tweet Thursday.

Police added that shots are still being fired by the suspect.

"Troopers and officers are working on clearing the entire area around the hotel. Please stay away from the area as this is an active situation and extremely dangerous to the public," a tweet says.

DuVall Elementary School is under a soft lockdown.

"There is a situation outside the building, and we are not allowing anyone into the school at this time. All of our staff and students are safe, and our learning and day is continuing. There will be no outside activity at DuVall," the school posted on its website.

DuVall Elementary is located less than a mile from the Hampton Inn.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

