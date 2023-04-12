Active shooter threats reported today at multiple Illinois high schools, officials say

Classes have been canceled for the day at East High School in Rockford following fake shooting threats, school officials said. Students were scheduled to take the SAT exam Wednesda

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Multiple schools in the Chicago area and Illinois have been targeted by false active shooter threats in what appears to be a nationwide trend, school officials said.

Officials at Whitney Young High School in Chicago said a 911 call was made to the school Wednesday morning alleging an active shooter was in the building. Chicago police responded and confirmed the call was a prank.

"We have since been informed that prank calls have affected other schools in other cities around the country today, not just Whitney Young," Principal Rickey Harris wrote in a letter to parents.

Two school districts in northern Illinois also received false reports of school shooting threats Wednesday morning, Rockford police said in a news conference.

Classes have been canceled for the day at East High School in Rockford following the threats, school officials said. Students were scheduled to take the SAT exam Wednesday.

"We're working with Rockford Police as they continue to investigate," East High School Principal Jim Parker said in a statement. "We are grateful for the quick response from Rockford Police and the cooperation from our students and staff. Again, this is the best-case scenario of a terrible situation."

Rockford police say they responded quickly to the scene, however no shots were fired and no one was injured. Police are characterizing this as a prank phone call swatting incident, and are promising to find out who made the fake phone call.

Freeport High School was another school affected by a similar incident. The school issued a statement on their website home page saying, "Unfortunately, FHS was part of a nationwide trend of what we believe to be a prank phone call today. The call indicated that there was a real emergency when in fact there was not. Just to be safe, the police walked the building with multiple squads responding. We are grateful for their quick response. We were also notified by police that other area districts have received the same prank phone call this morning. While we are relieved that there was no real incident, we are not taking this lightly. Thank you!"

Dixon police said their 911 dispatch center received a non-emergency call Wednesday morning just after 8:30 a.m. The unknown male caller had a foreign accent and claimed that a student had been shot at Dixon High School. The call was determined to a be a "Swatting" prank call, police said.

"With any comment(s) or threat, the safety and security of our students and staff is our utmost priority and we take any threats with the utmost seriousness," Dixon police said in a press release. "Due to the call, the Dixon High School administration along with the School Resource Officer conducted a search of the school and located nothing that would indicate a student was shot. The Dixon Police Department along with the Dixon Public Schools Administration have been and will continue to investigate the telephone call that was received this morning."

