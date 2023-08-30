Dundee-Crown High School in Carpentersville under lockdown; students seen evacuating

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Hundreds of students were seen evacuating a Carpentersville high school Wednesday morning, after a lockdown was issued.

Dundee-Crown High School officials said just after 10 a.m. that there was no incident occurring inside or outside the building, but the lockdown was put in place as a precautionary measure.

Chopper 7 captured hundreds of students walking out of the school with their hands raised just after 10 a.m.

Law enforcement and Dundee-Crown school officials are continuing their investigation.

RELATED: Lincolnshire junior high school evacuated after receiving bomb threat

Earlier Wednesday morning, school officials said no students or staff were allowed to enter or exit the building, affecting school drop-off.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.