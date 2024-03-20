What's up in the sky and beyond for April?

"Understanding the Universe" is an ABC 7 Eyewitness News streaming show series.

Adler Planetarium Astrophysicist Michael Zevin joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News Tracy Butler to help everyone better understand the universe. This month Zevin spoke about the upcoming solar eclipse.

A stunning total solar eclipse will be visible to millions of people across the United States, Canada and Mexico on April 8.

Astronomers are encouraging everyone within the path to enjoy this rare sight for the last time until August 2044 - but only if they can do so safely. And sunglasses won't be enough to protect your eyes for this celestial event.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between Earth and the sun, completely blocking the sun's face.

