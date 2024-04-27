WATCH LIVE

Lezly Martinez, missing pregnant teen, last seen in Marquette Park: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, April 27, 2024 3:49PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a missing teen girl who is eight months pregnant.

Police said 15-year-old Lezly Martinez was last seen in the Marquette Park neighborhood's 7200-block of South Troy Street. She was wearing a light gray sweater, dark grey sweatpants and black Nike Air Force 1s.

Martinez has brown eyes and dyed her hair two-tone black and light brown. She is 5-foot-2 and weighs 135 pounds.

No one has heard from Martinez since Thursday around 4:40 p.m.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Area One S.V.U. at 12-747-8380 or call 911.

