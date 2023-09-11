8 injured in Decatur plant explosion, fire, ADM spokesperson says

DECATUR, Ill. (WLS) -- At least eight people were injured at an explosion and fire in central Illinois Sunday.

It happened at the East Plant of the Archer-Daniels-Midland processing complex in Decatur. ADM said the explosion happened at about 7:11 p.m.

A company spokesperson told CNN that at least eight people were injured. Details on the conditions of the injured people were not immediately available.

"Our thoughts are with our colleagues," ADM said in a statement.

On Sunday night, ADM said they don't have a confirmed cause of the explosion.

Further information about the explosion was not immediately available.