Several employees injured in Decatur plant explosion, fire

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, September 11, 2023 3:24AM
Several people injured in central Illinois plant explosion, fire
Several people were injured in an ADM fire and plant explosion in Decatur, Illinois.

DECATUR, Ill. (WLS) -- Several people were hurt in plant explosion and fire in central Illinois on Sunday.

It happened at the East Plant of the Archer-Daniels-Midland processing complex in Decatur. ADM said the explosion happened at about 7:11 p.m.

Several employees were injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment, ADM said.

ADM did not say exactly how many employees were injured or provide information on the extent of their injuries.

On Sunday night, ADM said they don't have a confirmed cause of the explosion.

Further information about the explosion was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

