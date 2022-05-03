facebook

Native American chef's Facebook account wrongly restricted from running ads for months

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Native American chef's Facebook account wrongly resticted for months

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some minority business owners believe their Facebook accounts are being flagged for the simple fact that they mention race in their advertisements on the site.

Native American executive chef Jessica Pamonicutt has been searching for answers for months after she was restricted from advertising on Facebook.

"Given that Facebook is the largest social media platform in the world, it's really important because everybody's on Facebook," said Pamonicutt, owner of Ketapanen Kitchen, the only Native American pop-up kitchen and catering company in Illinois.

Last November, Pamonicutt tried to create an ad on Facebook promoting her menu tasting event at the Trickster Cultural Center. But the ad never ran and her account was restricted, she said.
"When I created the first post, it went into some review status and then it looked like it was going to post," Pamonicutt said. "And then I got a notification that it couldn't be posted."

She said she discovered other Native American business owners had similar experiences.

"Everybody referred back to the policy that was instated by Facebook in January," Pamonicutt said.

That policy restricts targeted ads involving such things as race or ethnicity, political affiliation, religion, sexual orientation and health. It's a way to create a better user experience, according to Facebook. But social media marketing expert and DBC Brand owner Faith Anderson said it's causing headaches for many of her clients.

"We get flagged almost every day," Anderson said. "I work with a lot of nonprofits. I work with a lot of minority-owned companies."

ABC7 reached out to Facebook for answers about Pamonicutt's case. The social media giant admitted they made a mistake preventing her from running the ad and restricting advertising. The restrictions on her account have been lifted, according to a Facebook spokesperson.

Pamonicutt missed out on nearly six months of advertising on Facebook because of that mistake.

"Chicago is filled with every ethnic cuisine you can think of except for Native American cuisine. To let people know I am here is super important. How else am I going to survive and thrive," she said.

Anderson has spent many hours trying to contact Facebook on behalf of her clients over ads.

"And sometimes it will take days for us to get a response," she said.

Anderson said she hopes the company looks at the unintended consequences of its new ad policy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyrace and culture abc7 chicagofacebooknative americancooking chefrace and culture
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACEBOOK
Meta expands Illinois data center in DeKalb
Jada Pinkett Smith says her family is 'healing' in 'Red Table Talk'
Father takes Facebook to court, company gifts son Oculus headset
Chicago group inspires women to find new places to travel
TOP STORIES
Missing inmate, corrections officer had 'special relationship': Police
4 shot in Loop, including pedestrian: CPD
Person of interest ID'd in Tinley Park teen's homicide, police say
Body cam video shows police fatally shooting man in hostage situation
IL prepared to help out of state women if Roe v. Wade overturned
Illinois farmers fear planting delays will impact fall harvest
Suburban school's entire class of 2022 is heading to college
Show More
Chicago expected to move to 'medium' COVID risk level soon: Arwady
The Great Resignation: Its origins and what it means for the future
Man protesting abortion free climbs tallest building in San Francisco
Chief justice confirms authenticity of leaked draft in abortion case
May the 4th be with you: Star Wars Day events across Chicago area
More TOP STORIES News