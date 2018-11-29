I-TEAM

AG Madigan: There are more abusive priests than dioceses disclosed

By and Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel and Ross Weidner
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three months into a state investigation of child sexual abuse by Roman Catholic clergy, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan on Thursday said that the number of violators "is more extensive than the Church previously has disclosed to the public."

Attorney General Madigan's "initial review" has found priests with "credible allegations of sexual abuse against minors" that were not made public by Illinois dioceses. The attorney general began investigating sexual abuse cases, and whether there were hidden-or secret-files on church employees, at each of the state's six dioceses including Chicago.

The early Thursday statement by Madigan was the first substantive release of information since her office began looking into church records after an explosive Pennsylvania grand jury report last summer found hundreds of previously undisclosed priest/violators including at least seven with connections to Illinois.

"Since then, several of the Illinois dioceses have publicly disclosed additional names of priests who have been credibly accused of abuse against minors" Madigan stated. "So far, the Archdiocese of Chicago has disclosed ten additional names, the Diocese of Peoria has disclosed three additional names, and the Diocese of Rockford has disclosed 11 additional names."

RELATED: Chicago Archdiocese adds 10 names to list of clergy with substantiated child abuse claims

Madigan said that her ongoing investigation has also led Catholic Church leaders in the Belleville, Peoria and Rockford dioceses to "each compile and publish a list of clergy members with credible allegations of abuse against minors."

There will be additional priest sex abusers named as the investigation continues, Madigan said she anticipates.

RELATED: Illinois Catholic Church official rips handling of sex abuse cases

The Archdiocese of Chicago disclosures of ten additional clergymen-abusers came on Wednesday evening, a few hours before Madigan's statement. Chicago church officials added the names to its list of men with substantiated child sex abuse claims. None of the ten are currently in ministry, the archdiocese stated. At least six of the men are dead.

Unlike some other jurisdictions in the U.S., including Pennsylvania and Texas, the Illinois attorney general is currently obtaining and reviewing Catholic Church sex abuse case files without the force of a grand jury, subpoenas or search warrants.

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Chicago tells the I-Team that "it's important to note that all these names were reported to authorities at the time the allegations came in" and that while they "do not anticipate more names" being added to their abuse list, they "do add to the list as needed."

RELATED: Cardinal Cupich weighs in on Catholic Church's latest trials
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
priest sex abusesex abuse against childrencatholic churchlisa madiganattorney generalI-TeamIllinoisChicagoBellevillePeoriaRockford
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Chicago Archdiocese adds 10 names to list of clergy with substantiated child abuse claims
Pope Francis selects Cardinal Cupich to group organizing abuse summit
Cardinal Cupich weighs in on Catholic Church's latest trials
Illinois Catholic Church official rips handling of sex abuse cases
I-TEAM
Iranian hackers wanted for hijacking Chicago health data company
Illinois authorities detected suspicious web traffic on Election Day
Quick Tip: Giving safely on Giving Tuesday
Rigged reviews? Naperville restaurateur claims Yelp hurt business
More I-Team
Top Stories
Windows covered up at Alderman Ed Burke's City Hall office
Falling ice shatters car window, some Loop streets closed
Police warn of more North Side robberies involving women posing as ride-share drivers
Princeton admin, banker among 15 arrested in child porn sting
Grizzly bear kills mom, 10-month-old baby outside cabin
VIDEO: Postal worker throws package from truck onto lawn
Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress regarding Russia investigation
Brother charged in Colts Neck, NJ family murders
Show More
Couple sues Sandals after bride says she was groped by butler
Fla. woman allegedly pulls knife on man who confronted her about her loud fart
Suicide, drug overdoses, push down US life expectancy
6 killed, including 4 children, in Logansport, Ind. fire ID'd
More News